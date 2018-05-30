James Parish experiences firefighter training first hand

Firefighters are ready to respond to any type of emergency situation 24 hours a day, 7 days week and 365 days a year.

When firefighters arrived at a burning building they don't always know the building layout and how many people are inside, so they train using different scenarios to become more efficient and quicker.

In May, Caddo Parish Fire District 1 invited me to participate in their last training session.

To give me a more realistic experience, I had my own bunker gear and was hooked up to an oxygen tank.

The last session involved two different drills: open search drill and a confined space drill.

"One is a confined space drill. That is where you are going to be presented with the challenge to get someone out of a tight area and [use] different techniques to lift a firefighter in full gear up and out of a window," said Fire Prevention and Training Officer for Caddo Parish Fire District 1 Kerry Lyles.

"The second one [is an open search drill]. There are several rooms that are set up like a house. [You have to] go through there checking the area and looking for victims. You will be masked so you cannot see. Everything will be touch and feel," Lyles said.

I along with my partners Captain Gene Sweet and Firefighter Ruben Hatcher from Caddo Parish Fire District 1 was able to successfully complete both drills.

It was a great experience and I learned a lot. It is truly incredible what firefighters do every day to keep us safe.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.