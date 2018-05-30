Plane gear fails while landing at Shreveport airport

A private plane had equipment fail as it was landing at the downtown Shreveport airport Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/ KSLA News 12)

A private plane had equipment fail as it was landing Wednesday at Shreveport's Downtown Airport.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the airport in 1500 block of Airport Drive.

The front landing gear under the plane's nose collapsed upon touching the ground, airport spokesman Mark Crawford said.

Shreveport police say there were 3 people on the plane but no injuries were reported.

