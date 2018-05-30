Sobriety, seat belt checkpoint planned for Bossier Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop G will take part in a multi-agency sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Friday, June 1.

It will happen at an undisclosed location in the parish from about 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Authorities will be working to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

They will also be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say in 2017, 60% of the fatal crashes investigated by Troop G involved impairment and 64% involved motorists that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

Motorists are asked to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

