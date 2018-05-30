Texarkana students present check to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Fund

Students from Trice Elementary gave money to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Fund on Wednesday morning.

Students worked hard selling bookmarkers to raise nearly $400 for the program.

In 1995, music icon Dolly Parton launched her Imagination Library program benefiting children in her hometown in Tennessee.

Now, more than 20 years later, the reading program is making its way to Texarkana.

"I take the matter of helping young people, young babies. I don't care how old they are," said Addyson Boone, a Trice student.

Hundreds of babies are born every year at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana.

Now, many of those newborns will get a helping hand in learning to read thanks to Dolly Parton's reading program.

"And that child will receive a book a month, up until they reach the age of five," said Greater Texarkana United way Mark Bledsoe.

Starting next week, the Greater Texarkana United Way will join the Imagination Library, but for now, the group got a helping hand from Trice Elementary School.

"I think it is very important, so they will know how to read in kindergarten so they don't have to go through the phase of reading through all the different grades," Trice student Rayce Rankin.

"I'm touched to help young people. (But you are young.) Well, other younger people, younger than me," said Boone.

Bledsoe said it cost $125 for one child to receive one book a month until they reach the age of five.

"We need the entire community support and that is why we are here at the school. The school decided it was a program they wanted to be involved with because they understand the importance," said Bledsoe.

When the program starts, it will only apply to children in the Texarkana Ark, and Texas.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.