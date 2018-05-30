Shreveport police searching for information in trailer theft

Shreveport police hope that someone can identify the people involved in the theft of a trailer last month.

Shreveport police were called on April 21 to the 3700 block of Greenwood Road on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a large trailer was stolen during the night.

Officers were able to get a recording of the theft and are releasing photos of the suspect's vehicle.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of these two people.

Anybody can call them at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.