Missing woman with dementia, man with Down syndrome found

Shreveport police say a missing woman who has dementia and her relative who has Down syndrome have returned home safely.

Police say 69-year-old Willie Wilson and her relative 34-year-old Frederick Rasco were last seen around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29 before returning home.

Wilson suffers from dementia and Rasco has Down syndrome.

Police originally reported them missing early Wednesday morning, but reported they were accounted around 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.