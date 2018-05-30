Emergency forces cargo plane to return to Shreveport Regional

Some type of emergency forced a cargo plane to turn back to Shreveport Regional Airport.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the alert was reported at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday.

The ATR-72 twin turboprop was only 66 miles into its planned 229-mile flight when something forced its crew to turn the aircraft around, according to FlightAware's website.

The plane, having been in the air only 21 minutes, landed safely at Shreveport Regional at 10:55 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department had about a dozen units on standby along with one each from Caddo Fire Districts 1 and 3 as the plane landed.

No injuries were reported.

Further details about the exact nature of the aircraft's problem were not readily available.

Click here to view a log of the aircraft's flight.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.