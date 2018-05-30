Poll: Abbott leads Valdez by double digits in race for Texas Governor

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) leads Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez by 19 points in the race for Governor, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.

Abbott received 53 percent support compared to 34 percent for the former Dallas County Sheriff.

The incumbent governor has doubled his lead from a similar poll in April that found him leading by nine points.

Governor Abbott's approval rating jumped to 60 percent, up from 54 percent in last month's poll.

Valdez received a 25 percent favorability rating in the survey, but 53 percent of voters don't know enough about her to form an opinion of her.

The poll surveyed almost a thousand registered voters between May 23 and May 29.

The most recent poll is the first conducted since Valdez won the Democratic runoff earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.