Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke in Texas Senate race

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) is leading Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke by 11 points according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The survey found Cruz has 50 percent support compared to O'Rourke's 39 percent.

Cruz has opened up his lead from a similar poll in April that found him ahead by just three points, which was within the margin of error.

The incumbent Senator's lead is propelled by a boost from men, according to the poll's directors. Cruz is ahead 57 percent to 35 percent among men. That's up from a 51 to 40 percent lead in the April survey.

Cruz is also benefiting from a slight lead among women voters, which is a shift from the previous poll that found more women supporting O'Rourke.

Independent voters are split between the two candidates with 43 percent supporting O'Rourke and 41 percent supporting Cruz.

O'Rourke might be still be facing a recognition problem, with 50 percent of the respondents saying they don't know enough about the El Paso congressman to have a positive or negative opinion of him. That's only slightly lower than the 53 percent that felt that way last month.

The economy, health care, and immigration are the most important issues to Texas voters, the poll found. But among young voters and black voters surveyed, gun policy is of similar importance.

The poll, which is the third one conducted for the race, surveyed almost a thousand registered voters between May 23 and May 29.

