EDITORIAL: We need to take back our streets as we improve them

Violence in our area over the past week leaves me asking, where is Shreveport heading?

I watched the scary video of the shots fired at the Stoner Avenue boat launch and thought about how I had first visited that location when I moved here two years ago.

I am sure we all want our hometown to be better. We want to see more people recognize the good things we offer and move here.

But the recent news coming from Shreveport does not accomplish that.

There is talk about further development downtown at Cross Bayou. I want to see us develop downtown and offer opportunities for more pedestrian traffic, jobs and business growth.

But we must address the crime problem at the same time. We need to take back our streets as we improve them.

Our station is committed to telling this story.

What do you think is needed to see real change and growth? Send me an email.

