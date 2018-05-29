SPD release photos in hopes of finding suspected bank robber

Police were able to recover video from the bank and are releasing photos in hopes of getting the robber identified. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

He is identified as a bearded man dressed in a jumpsuit, work boots, a tan hat and wearing what appeared to be a white bandage on his nose. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a robbery attempt at a bank last week.

Officers rushed to the Carter Federal Credit Union in the 6800 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on May 25 on reports of a robbery.

The bank teller told police that a bearded man dressed in a jumpsuit, work boots, a tan hat and wearing what appeared to be a white bandage on his nose entered the bank and told the teller that he would like to cash a check.

The man then reportedly handed the teller a note that said he had a gun.

Police say the teller stepped away from the counter and the man ran away from the bank in a white SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator.

Police were able to recover video from the bank and are releasing photos in hopes of getting the robber identified.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Tips can be called anonymously at 318-673-7373.

