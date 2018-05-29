Alleged Facebook Live killer reportedly told police he awoke intending to kill mother of 3

During an 80-minute standoff with Shreveport police April 12, the alleged Facebook Live killer fired close to 30 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, including two that struck Rannita "NuNu" Williams in her midsection, killing the 27-year-old mother of three.

This additional information in the high-profile murder case against Johnathan Robinson came to light during a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning before Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel.

After hearing testimony and cross-examination of Shreveport police Sgt. Jeff Brown, lead investigator on the case, the judge ruled that probable cause exists to charge Robinson with second-degree murder.

According to Brown’s testimony, during a recorded police interview at SPD headquarters following the standoff, Robinson admitted to waking up at his mother’s Shreveport home that morning intending to kill Williams.

The 36-year-old Shreveport man also reportedly told investigators he was trying to kill police officers when he fired on eight members of the Police Department, wounding Officer Robert Entrekin.

Entrekin still is recovering from a bullet wound to one of his forearms and remains on paid medical leave.

Brown testified that Robinson shot Williams several times with a semi-automatic rifle in her knee, torso and upper body.

Her blood, according to Brown, was found in Williams’ bedroom and living room.

During testimony that lasted more than 30 minutes, Brown stated that Robinson kicked in the front floor of Williams' home on Natalie Street in Shreveport and took her hostage while her brother Jamarsay Williams escaped and called police.

Shortly thereafter, Brown testified that an Officer Mackey arrived on the scene and immediately took fire from Robinson, who now was holed up in the Caddo Heights home.

Several more officers also would take fire, including members of the Police Department’s special response team.

Brown testified that Williams and Robinson had a past relationship but that, at the time of her death, Robinson was dating Sharika Taylor, of Houston, Texas.

And, according to Brown, Robinson forced Williams to apologize to Taylor on Facebook Live for making fun of his new girlfriend.

Brown stated on the stand that Robinson then fatally shot Williams as the Facebook Live stream continued.

During the standoff, Brown said, Shreveport police did return fire, shooting out the tires of Robinson’s car, which was parked with the engine running in Williams’ driveway.

Prior to the deadly incident, Robinson was in Houston with Taylor but returned to Shreveport the Sunday or Monday before Williams’ death.

Robinson will be arraigned June 19 on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal damage to property.

He is expected to undergo a psychological examination prior to that court hearing.

