Judge denies death row inmate's bid for more DNA testing in SWAR murder case

Arkansas death row inmate Stacey Eugene Johnson, 48, of DeQueen, Ark., is being held in Varner Supermax at Gould, Ark. (Source: Arkansas Department of Corrections)

A circuit court judge has denied a request for more testing and retesting of evidence against a Southwest Arkansas man who is on the state's death row.

Stacey Eugene Johnson has been convicted in two separate trials in connection with the brutal 1993 murder of DeQueen, Ark., resident Carol Heath.

After more than 20 years, the Arkansas Supreme Court granted a stay of execution for the DeQueen man just days before his scheduled execution in April 2017.

The Innocence Project, a group of attorneys working with death row inmates throughout the country, took on Johnson's case in hopes of getting the 48-year-old man a new trial.

He petitioned for new DNA testing in November.

The circuit court judge denied his request earlier this month.

"It was a ruling we expected based on the evidence," prosecuting attorney Bryan Chesshir said. "It was a ruling based on law. It is based on all the previous appearances he has had on the hearings."

When contacted by KSLA News 12, Johnson's wife said she was unaware of the judge's decision.

There also has been no response to KSLA News 12's requests for comment from the Innocence Project's senior staff attorney in New York.

Today's techniques and methods of testing are the same that were used in Johnson's trial in 1997, the judge opines in the ruling.

Furthermore, the ruling states, no new evidence has become available since Johnson's retrial.

"He had two jury trials. He had the opportunity to test all these items year after year and chose not to until right before it was time for his execution, which appeared to be a delay tactic," Chesshir said.

The prosecutor expects Johnson's defense team to appeal the circuit court judge's but is confident the outcome will be the same if the case reaches the Supreme Court.

"At that point and time, he will be put back in line for his execution," Chesshir said.

