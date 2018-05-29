Young Scholars STEM summer camps start this weekend in NWLA

Young Scholars is hosting STEM summer camps starting this weekend and the rest of June and July.

The camps are focused on getting kids interesting in STEM careers as well as giving them a unique learning experience over the summer.

Christina Washington, the Director of Young Scholars, has been hosting these camps at LSU Shreveport for the past few years but is excited to grow into Northwestern State University in Natchitoches and BPCC in Bossier City.

Kids from grades 4-8 are welcome to attend the camps, except the leadership development camp is for 6-8th grade.

Each week is centered around different STEM fields such as forensic science, art, engineering, robotics, and leadership development.

Washington explains what makes them unique is that they have main themes for the camps, but each year they create different activities so kids can attend year after year and continue to learn new things.

Campers will be able to participate in hands-on activities, see guest speakers, solve problems, work with a group, and the best part, make memories with new friends.

Washington said that they've provided programs for over 3,000 students. She comes from a STEM background herself being an Electrical Engineer and Physicist and uses her experiences to help prepare children at these camps.

Her team also comes from a STEM background and they bring different skills to the table such as biology, chemistry, and math.

For more on how to sign up, dates of each camp, and more you can head over to their website.

