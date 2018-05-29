SPD investigates suspected shoot out

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police detectives are searching for a crime scene after getting reports of a shootout Tuesday morning.

A witness told police they saw two vehicles shooting at each other just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of Round Grove and Audrey lanes.

Police say the witness followed one of the vehicles and now both have been accounted for.

According to preliminary information, police believe the incident started when a woman's new boyfriend and ex-boyfriend started shooting at each other.

The initial location where police were called to did not have shell casings so officers are still searching for the crime scene.

Detectives were called out to investigate and try to figure out if both cars were shooting at each other and to determine where the crime scene was.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

