Judge: Probable cause to charge man with second-degree murder of Rannita "NuNu" Williams

Members of the public arrive on Tuesday morning to the Caddo Courthouse.
BOOKED: Johnathan T. Robinson, 36, of Shreveport
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Caddo Parish Judge says there is probable cause to charge a man with murder in the April killing of Rannita "NuNu" Williams that played out on Facebook.

Judge Emmanuel stated on Tuesday morning, during a preliminary hearing that Jonathan T. Robinson,36, could be charged with second-degree murder of Williams.

Police say Williams was held against her will on Thursday, April 12 and killed while on Facebook Live, during a standoff with officers. 

A Shreveport police officer was wounded in the shooting. His injuries were non-life threatening.

If convicted, second-degree murder in Louisiana carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison

