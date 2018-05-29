Judge: Probable cause to charge man with second-degree murder of Rannita "NuNu" Williams

Members of the public arrive on Tuesday morning to the Caddo Courthouse. (Source: Stacey Cameron/KSLA News 12)

A Caddo Parish Judge says there is probable cause to charge a man with murder in the April killing of Rannita "NuNu" Williams that played out on Facebook.

Judge Emmanuel stated on Tuesday morning, during a preliminary hearing that Jonathan T. Robinson,36, could be charged with second-degree murder of Williams.

Judge rules there is probable cause to charge Johnathan Robinson, the so-called Facebook live killer, with second degree murder in the killing of Ranitta Williams. @KSLA — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) May 29, 2018

Police say Williams was held against her will on Thursday, April 12 and killed while on Facebook Live, during a standoff with officers.

During preliminary hearing for alleged Facebook live killer, SPD Sgt. Brown testified Johnathan Robinson fired 30 rounds, including two fatal shots into Ranitta Williams mid section. @KSLA — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) May 29, 2018

A Shreveport police officer was wounded in the shooting. His injuries were non-life threatening.

SPD Sgt. Brown testified that alleged Facebook live killer Johnathan Robinson admitting killing Ranitta Williams and shooting at police during deadly standoff. Allegedly Robinson also told police he woke up that morning with the intent to kill Williams. @KSLA — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) May 29, 2018

If convicted, second-degree murder in Louisiana carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.