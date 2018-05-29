Shreveport Water Works Museum wins two honors

The Shreveport Water Works Museum has been gaining the attention of not just area residents but national organizations in May.

Last week, ThreeBestRated.com named the museum as one of the top three places to see in Shreveport. To make that determination, ThreeBestRated.com looked at the museum's reputation, history, ratings, customer satisfaction among other factors to make that determination.

Days later, TripAdvisior.com awarded the museum Certificate of Excellence for 2018 based on ‘consistently great reviews’.

The museum is free and open to the public 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Visitors can take self-guided or guided tours and group tours are encouraged.

Though admission is free, donations are always welcome.

“Our goal is to welcome as many people as possible to the waterworks museum,’ says Executive Director Dale Ward, in a news release. “We know what a remarkable treasure it is and we want others to experience it, too.”

For more information, go to shreveportwaterworks.org or the Shreveport Water Works Museum Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.