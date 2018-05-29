Event held for new Caddo Parish Animal Services Director

On Saturday, the public is invited to meet Travis Clark, Caddo Parish's new Animal Services and Mosquito Director.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter at 1501 Monty Street.

The Caddo Parish Commission unanimously voted to hire Clark at its May 17th meeting.

Clark will oversee the Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control, including shelter operations, employee management and implementation of the Parish’s animal, mosquito and rodent control programs for Caddo Parish.

“We are excited to have Mr. Clark on board, and we want our citizens to come out and learn more about him and his vision for our shelter,” said Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson, in a news release. “This event will allow our community to begin to engage with Mr. Clark and also provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about our shelter and operations."

The shelter will be open for tours, adoptions and microchipping.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.