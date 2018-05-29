LSP investigating Lafayette officer-involved shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette early Tuesday morning, according to our sister station KLFY.

The shooting happened near a business off of the Evangeline Thruway. KLFY viewers reported seeing a heavy police presence by the Super 7 Inn & Suites at around 12:30 a.m.

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed they were working an incident at the reported location.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

