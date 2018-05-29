SPD: Girl accidentally shot in foot by relative - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD: Girl accidentally shot in foot by relative

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police say a man will not face charges after he accidentally shot a female relative in the foot Monday afternoon. 

It happened in the 3700 block of Hardy Street around 4 p.m.

Police say a man accidentally shot the girl in the left foot with a rifle.

She was taken to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The girl's parents told police they did not want to pursue charges on the relative who accidentally shot her. 

