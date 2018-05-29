SPD: Girl accidentally shot in foot by relative

Shreveport police say a man will not face charges after he accidentally shot a female relative in the foot Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 3700 block of Hardy Street around 4 p.m.

Police say a man accidentally shot the girl in the left foot with a rifle.

She was taken to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl's parents told police they did not want to pursue charges on the relative who accidentally shot her.

