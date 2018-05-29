Woman shot after being caught in crossfire

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A woman is recovering after she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Monday night.

Police say the woman showed up to a Shreveport hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper arm.

The woman told police she was walking near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Frederick Street when two people started shooting at each other.

That's when she was shot in the arm after being stuck between them.

Police have no suspect or vehicle descriptions.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.