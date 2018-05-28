Suspect in Plain Dealing homicide surrenders to authorities

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting reported the night of May 28 in the Plain Dealing area. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Donavon Terrell Oliver, 38, one count each of manslaughter and aggravated assault (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

The suspected gunman in a fatal shooting Monday night near Plain Dealing has surrendered to authorities.

Donavon Terrell Oliver, 38, is suspected of killing his 33-year-old brother Kenneth Oliver, of Plain Dealing.

The homicide happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Ford Road.

Bossier sheriff's deputies say Donavon Oliver, of the 800 block of Bolinger Cutoff in Plain Dealing, got into a verbal altercation with a cousin at and pulled a handgun on him.

Kenneth Oliver stepped in and tried to wrestle the gun from Donavon Oliver, authorities said.

Two shots were fired during the scuffle. Both struck Kenneth Oliver, who died at the scene.

A drone was used in the area in search of Donavon Oliver, whom authorities initially said had fled on foot.

Warrants were issued for his arrest on one count each of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Donavon Oliver was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on Tuesday afternoon.

His bonds total $265,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fatal shooting to call the Bossier Sheriff's Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.