3 ArkLaTex teams enter 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament

The road to Omaha is set, and a few teams from the ArkLaTex will compete to play their way to the College World Series.

LSU, Northwestern State and the University of Arkansas have all made it to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

They will have to play through a Regionals series and then a Super Regionals series before entering the College World Series in Omaha, NE.

LSU will play San Diego State on Friday, June 1 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

Northwestern State will battle Oregon State Friday, June 1 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Arkansas will take on Oral Roberts on Friday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

Last year, LSU fell short to the Florida Gators in the championship series.

The College World Series will be held from June 16-26/27 at TD Ameritrade Park.

The eight Super Regional winners will compete in two four-team double elimination brackets.

Click here to view the entire NCAA Baseball tournament brackets.

