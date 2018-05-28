Memorial Day events, deals

This Memorial Day people can honor service men and women at several ceremonies around the ArkLaTex.

The Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home & VFW Post #4588 is hosting its 41st Annual Memorial Day Service at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery, 602 Highway 80, Haughton, LA at 9 a.m.

At 11 a.m. the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery will hold their annual Memorial Day Program. The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Taralene D. Waddles, US Air Force, Global Strike Command.

There will also be a 40 mile Memorial run/walk/ruck to honor the fallen. It will be from 6 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Group organizers say they will take one step for each of the 82,386 still missing service members. This relay event will cover over 40 miles.

Many places will also be offering freebies to veterans and active military.

Golden Corral offering free Memorial Day breakfast

Hooters offering free meal from select menu

Outback Steakhouse offering a 20% discount

Sweetfrog offering a 20% discount

Most deals are for veterans or active military members require a military ID.

If you know of an event or deal that is not on this list, please feel free to email us the details at ksla@ksla.com.

