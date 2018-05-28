Man shot in the leg in drive-by shooting

Shreveport police are looking for the gunman responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a Shreveport hospital around 12:10 a.m. for a report or a man who had been shot in the leg.

The man told police he was walking near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Wilkinson Street when a man in a black vehicle drove by and started shooting.

The victim was hit once in the lower body and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

