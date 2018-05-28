SPD IDs man found shot who later died

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are looking for answers after a man who was found in vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds dies from his injuries. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after a man who was found shot early Monday morning died from his injuries.

Police were called to the 500 block of East 79th Street near Thornhill and Line avenues for a report of a man who had been shot several times.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Markejuandre Taylor was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers on scene initially had a woman in custody, but later police records indicated no arrests had been made in the case.

Before the shooting, police say there were reports of gunshots being heard outside.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

