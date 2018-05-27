Shooting erupts during large gathering, sends 3 to hospital

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

At least three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Shreveport, police say.

It happened at 8:02 p.m. in a parking lot adjacent to the Stoner Avenue boat launch along the banks of Red River.

The barrage of gunfire erupted while hundreds of people were involved in some sort of activity involving water guns and, perhaps, water balloons, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

"We do know there was a large volley of gunfire that took place."

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings in the area of the shooting.

Police think two people opened fire on each other and at least three people were struck by bullets, according to the major incident report.

Nearly three dozen police units responded to calls about the shooting.

When police got there, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The wounded men were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

A third man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound and later said he was wounded while attending the event at the Stoner Avenue boat launch.

The shooting victims' wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, Hines added.

Police say preliminary information suggested that a fourth victim was found.

During followup investigation, however, it was learned that only three people were wounded and not four as originally reported.

As they arrived at the scene of the shooting, some officers saw a gold Mercury Grand Marquis fleeing the area and chased it into Bossier City, where authorities lost sight of the car, Hines said.

"We don't know exactly the extent of that car's involvement in the shooting, but it did flee here at a high rate of speed."

Some officers went to a Shreveport hospital to interview victims.

"We hope that since there were so many people out here, that someone will come forward with some information on what took place."

Police say it is unclear what the event was.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport police or call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the organization's website, lockemup.org, or go to P3tips.com to submit a tip anonymously.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

