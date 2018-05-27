Man arrested after wreck kills 1 person, injures him and 1 other

BOOKED: Daniel Leonard McBride, 35, of Vivian, one count each of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injury (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A woman is dead and a man is in jail following a wreck Saturday at a Caddo Parish intersection.

Sonja Martin, 34, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Georgia Street in Vivian just before 2:40 p.m. when it failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a vehicle on Spruce Street, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Martin was taken to a hospital in Vivian, where the Caddo coroner's office says she died at 2:50 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle, Tristen Owens, also was treated at a Vivian hospital.

And 35-year-old Daniel Leonard McBride, of Vivian, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center after being treated at a Shreveport hospital.

Authorities say McBride, who was driving the vehicle in which Martin was a passenger, was impaired at the time of the crash.

McBride has been charged with one count each of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injury.

No bonds have been set.

