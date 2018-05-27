East Texas man dies in wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

East Texas man dies in wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

An East Texas man has died in a wreck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that it happened about 12:55 a.m. Saturday in Harrison County, Texas.

Preliminary investigation indicates an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 ran off the south side of U.S. Highway 80 and struck a tree about three miles east of Hallsville.

Lawrence C. Walls, of Marshall, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of Peace Mike Smith.

Authorities say the 49-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

His body has been taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas DPS reports.  

Authorities still are investigating the cause of the crash.

