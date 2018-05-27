LSUS coach traces his roots to his father's Monday Night Club

Kyle Blankenship says his father, Rex Blankenship, is his hero. "He would give the shirt off his back for anybody. ... He's done it through coaching, through preaching and being a father figure to many people, not just myself." (Source: KSLA News 12)

They say home is where the heart is, and family is the heart of the home.

Back in the early 1990s, Sunset Acres Baptist Church was home to many youths in the Shreveport community.

"The guys that have come through here ... You can hear basketballs dribbling out there tonight. Those are some special young men. They're another generation of Sunset Acres guys that are here."

Cliff Roberts remembers the past generation as well.

Guys like Stromile Swift and Michael Qualls all came up playing in the Monday Night Club at Sunset Acres Baptist.

The pastor at that time was Rex Blankenship. And he comes from a bloodline full of legendary coaches.

They called it the family business.

It all started when Blankenship wanted to provide a safe haven for so many young men in the community.

"The reason we began to invite kids into our gym is because we did church in this neighborhood and we didn't know any of them. And they weren't coming to our church, and we wanted to be better neighbors," Roberts said.

"It was a wild start. The first two years, we had mostly gang members," Blankenship recalled. "We were successful with providing them a place and touching their lives.

"All this was done under the leadership of Ms. Teresa Huffman. And she has loved every one of those kids that has come through those doors in the last 28 years."

One of those kids was Blankenship's son Kyle, who went on to play Division I basketball at Tulsa before returning to Shreveport, where he had success playing for the Pilots.

"You know, that's where I learned to hoop, playing against guys like Stromile Swift and other guys that go way back," said Kyle Blankenship, now head coach at LSU-Shreveport.

"When I was 7 years old, and I probably don't even remember their names. But I'd hop out there on the court with them. And they'd laugh at me ... . But I took it as a challenge every single day."

He wasn't alone.

Kyle Blankenship met his best friend, Matt Cross, at Sunset Acres Baptist. They've now known each other since they were 7 years old.

Theirs is an unbreakable bond.

"We played baseball, football and basketball. And we were a part of state championship teams in the church league, which was big back in the early 1990s," Cross said.

Cross chose to play football, but he still loved basketball so much. The sport kept calling his name and, eventually, he'd join the family business and become the women's basketball coach for LSU-Shreveport.

"I was fortunate enough to work for him for a year when he coached at a junior college," Kyle Blankenship said. "And when the women's job opened up, I told them he would be a tremendous asset to our program."

Then it was like old times. Kyle Blankenship and Cross winning championships together.

Both coaches claimed RRAC coach of the year awards.

In his first season with the LSUS Lady Pilots, Cross led the team to its first regular season title.

As for Kyle Blankenship on the men's side, the Pilots also took the regular season crown and made it all the way to the semifinals in the RRAC tournament.

What a year for the boys from the Monday Night Club.

"I'm not surprised at what these young men have become. Kyle and Matt have been winning championships since they were 3 years old," Rex Blankenship said.

It's always been bigger than the game for Rex Blankenship and the mentors at Sunset Acres Baptist. And it's evident.

"Well, my father is my hero. He is the most selfless human being I have ever met in my life. He would give the shirt off his back for anybody. And he's done that in this community for many years," Kyle Blankenship said.

"And now he is doing it up in Tulsa, Okla. ... He's done it through coaching, through preaching and being a father figure to many people, not just myself."

The cycle continues.

Huffman and Roberts still are carrying the torch on Monday nights.

It's always been bigger than the game for Coach Rex Blankenship and the mentors at Sunset Acres.

"It's really not about the great athletes that come through here," Roberts aid.

They've got places to play. They can go anywhere.

Not so for the youths who now take to the courts at Sunset Acres Baptist.

"A lot of these kids don't have any other place to go," Roberts said.

"So it's our joy and really a great privilege for them to come here and play basketball with us."

