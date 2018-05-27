Landfall of subtropical storm Alberto expected sometime Monday afternoon

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Alberto is hanging around just west of Florida.

Sustained winds are at 65 mph.

The National Hurricane Center does not anticipate the storm will strengthen to tropical storm standards over the next few days.

The subtropical storm is moving northwest at 9 mph and will move northeast.

Landfall looks to be near Panama City, FL, during the afternoon hours on Monday.

Predictions for rainfall totals haven't changed that much.

Anywhere from 3-5 inches are expected with isolated places receiving upwards of 7 inches.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for portions of the Gulf Coast. Winds can be felt from this storm 115 miles away from the center of the storm.

This storm does not look like it will impact the ArkLaTex. If anything, maybe a few light showers in the eastern portions.

If you want to learn more about how these tropical systems and hurricanes form click here.

For everything else weather-related in the ArkLaTex:

