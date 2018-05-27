Man with stab wounds found in grass along East Texas St.

Bossier City police are investigating a stabbing that left a man wounded Saturday night.

About 10 p.m., police found what appeared to be a man lying in the grass alongside East Texas Street.

Investigators say the stabbing happened outside a house on Nina Street when the victim got into a fight with another man.

According to reports, the victim ran away from the scene and ended up collapsing on East Texas Street, where he was found.

The man’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

No arrest has been made.

