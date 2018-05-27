Latest track on Subtropical Storm Alberto

Sustained winds are still sitting at 40 mph, but is now moving NNE at 13mph. The tropical track did not change too much with this update.

Subtropical Storm Alberto is still churning in the Caribbean, but is now impacting more of Florida and the Gulf Coast. The system is still high unorganized, but is expected to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, sustained winds at 45 mph and moving north at 15 mph. Pressure has decreased too as the days have gone.

The tropical track has not changed too much in the lat day or so. Landfall will be anywhere from Monday afternoon to evening and is expected to have upwards of 65 mph winds at the time. These winds can be felt from over 100 miles away, so not just people in the path will be impacted. Torrential rainfall is also possible, with flash flooding being a big concern. Rainfall totals could range from 5-7 inches with isolated places maybe receiving more.

Tropical Storm warnings have been extended down the entire Gulf side of Florida and lining the Gulf Coast to Mississippi.

The ArkLaTex will stay out of the path of this storm, but could see some isolated showers on Tuesday.

