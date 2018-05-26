Missing SWAR woman is safe

A Southwest Arkansas woman who had been reported as missing is safe.

Crystal A. Rosenthal, 41, contacted the Hempstead County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, authorities report.

"Thanks to all the volunteers who came to assist. Thanks to Nevada County Sheriff's Office and Rescue," says a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Rosenthal was reported as missing Saturday evening.

At the time, she had last been seen about 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Hempstead County Road 30 near the Hempstead/Nevada county line.

She reportedly left her vehicle, medication and clothing at home and took off in an unknown direction.

