Subtropical Storm Alberto moves toward the southern coast

We are continuing to track the tropics as Alberto is strengthening and is expected bring heavy rainfall and high winds to the Gulf Coast.

We are continuing to track the tropics as Alberto is strengthening and is expected bring heavy rainfall and high winds to the Gulf Coast.

Alberto is continuing to move through Cuba and the southern portions of Florida.

Sustained winds are still sitting at 40 mph, but is now moving NNE at 13mph. The tropical track did not change too much with this update.

The landfall time was moved back to Monday at 7 pm with winds predicted around 65 mph. People in a 140-mile radius will be able to feel the winds of this system.

Rainfall totals still looking to be from 3-5 inches across the Gulf Coast.

Southern portions of Florida could see upwards of 7 inches. Cuba is anticipated to have 10-15 inches by the time this is over.

It still looks like the ArkLaTex will stay out of the path of this storm.

If you want to learn more about how these tropical systems and hurricanes form click here.

For everything else weather-related in the ArkLaTex:

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.