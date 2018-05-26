2-year-old girl hit by vehicle in north Shreveport

A 2-year-old girl is recovering in a Shreveport hospital after she was hit by a car on Friday.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. on Barton Street, just off North Market.

The child was walking in the road with her mother, and police say, the girl ran off, according to police officers on the scene.

A car, leaving a driveway at a low rate of speed was unable to stop in time, hitting the girl.

She is expected to be okay, according to authorities.

