Subtropical Storm Alberto continues path through the Caribbean

Alberto is continuing to move through the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently, sustained winds at 40 mph moving north at 13 mph. The center of the storm is just north of Cuba.

The storm will continue to track north and northeast. The National Hurricane Center is predicting the strength to get up to Tropical Storm level within the next few days before it makes landfall.

The landfall timing and tracking has now shifted eastward.

It is looking like now the landfall is going to be in between Alabama and Mississippi.

Tropical Storm Warnings has been issued from the Mississippi and Alabama border, down to Gulf side of Florida. Some Tropical Storm Watches have been issued west of the warnings in southern Mississippi.

Rainfall totals in Florida will bet between 3-7 inches until the storm weakens mid-week. The system now hanging around Cuba, could bring upwards of 10-15 inches of rainfall due to the slow-moving system.

Although this will not impact us, you can check the forecast and more updates as we know them on this tropical system below.

If you want to learn more about how these tropical systems and hurricanes form click here.

