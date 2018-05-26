Man withdraws not guilty plea in connection to toddler's death

A man who once pled not guilty in the death of a 16-month-old child has changed his plea.

Jacob Wayne Davis, 34, has entered a plea of guilty to an amended charge of cruelty to juveniles. He was charged with second-degree murder

According to court minutes from May 22, Davis waived his rights to a jury trial, to a court-appointed or private counsel, to appeal and the privilege of self-incrimination.

The court accepted the plea, and Davis was sentenced to serve three years at hard labor in the Louisiana Department of Corrections and suspend all but time served with a credit for time served.

In January, Davis was charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s daughter, 16-month old Kennedi Williams.

In November 2017, Bossier City police and fire department were called to the apartment of Davis’ girlfriend on East Texas Street regarding the child being unresponsive.

The baby was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Autopsy results determined the child’s death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Davis will be placed on active probation for three years under the conditions: no contact with the victims; pay monthly probation fines; maintain full-time employment, student, or 32 hours of community service a week; remain drug-free and submit to submit to random drug screens.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

