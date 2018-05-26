Bikers rev engines to drive away Sickle Cell Anemia

Dozens of bikers converged in Shreveport Saturday morning and revved their engines to bring attention to Sickle Cell Anemia.

Saturday marked the third annual Sickle Cell Motorcycle Ride. Steven Robinson Senior, one of the organizers of the ride, said the ride is all about raising money for research and bringing people together.

"We're trying to raise money for Sickle Cell so we can get rid of this disease," Robinson said.

Sickle Cell Anemia is a disorder in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body; blood cells form into a sickle shape and easily break.

Fewer healthy blood cells result in a shortage of oxygen, ultimately leading to fatigue and periodic episodes of pain.

Robinson said a common misconception is African Americans are the only people afflicted by Sickle Cell.

"It affects any people of color...people in the Caribbean, people in hot climates, it affects a lot of people," said Robinson. "If one person in the family is fighting Sickle Cell, the whole family is affected because there's so much that the whole family has to do to take care of that one individual."

Though riding for a serious cause, Robinson said he loved seeing riders from different groups come together for a purpose, fun-filled morning.

"It's a way of fellowship, it's a way to raise money, it's a way to have fun and it catches on real easy," Robinson said. "Bikers love to help out and we're just one big family trying to do good for a good cause."

All of the funds raised on Saturday morning's bike ride will be donated to the Northwest Louisiana chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

