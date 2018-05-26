SPD search for gunman after woman was shot - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD search for gunman after woman was shot

By Rae'Ven Jones, Digital Content Producer
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are searching for a suspected gunman after a woman was shot in the arm.

The shooting happened on Sumner Street just before 10 A.M.

Police say the gunman drove away from the scene in a blue Grand Mercury Marquis, and they are looking for him right now.  

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are provided. 

