Tracking the Tropics: Saturday Morning Update on Alberto

Subtropical System Alberto is continuing to move through the Caribbean. Here are two looks at what the system is doing currently. As of 7 a.m. on Saturday, maximum sustained winds were around 40 mph. It is moving slowly at 9 mph to the north. This is bringing torrential rainfall to Cuba and the southern portions of Florida.

This will continue to impact areas from the Florida panhandle to New Orleans across the coast. If you are traveling to the these, be aware that tropical storm like winds and rainfall could be possible throughout this area. It is looking like the track for landfall has slightly moved to the east, but check back for more updates throughout the weekend.

Alberto is still looking like it won't be impacting the ArkLaTex. It will make landfall in the middle of the night on Tuesday, and all of the rainfall is looking to stay just east of our area.

Although this will not impact us, you can check on the forecast and more updates as we know them on this tropical system below. If you want to learn more on how these tropical systems and hurricanes form click here.

