Organizers: 35th Mudbug Madness Festival off to strong start

The madness continues during 2018's Mudbug Madness.

Tickets for Mudbug Madness cost $5 a person, while children under 7, and those with a military identification can get in free. Festival hours run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say the 35th annual Mudbug Madness Festival is off to a great start. They estimate as many as 80-thousand visitors could attend this year's 4-day event that runs thru Sunday night.

Whether it be the music or mudbugs this festival attracts visitors from throughout the area every year to downtown Shreveport, because organizers tell us this event lives up to its name.

"Because it's just that. It's madness. But it's a good madness. And it's so embraced by the community and it is just one big backyard crawfish boil. It just takes place on a large festival," smiled festival chair Terri Mathews.

The Gladney family from Bossier City couldn't agree more. "We're actually here because my wife is a lover of these mudbugs. So that's where we're here to support her, make sure she gets her fill," said T.K. Gladney.

But he deferred to his wife, Shelia, for the answer of what constitutes her fill. Her response: "I can eat about two pounds, easily," as she smiled and began to laugh.

The Shreveport Police Support Group operates one of the two dozen or so food vending sites, with their profits helping pay for extra expenses faced by the department's mounted patrol.

"Our sergeant may or our lieutenant may go to the administration and say, 'hey, can we get this?' And they may say, 'well, we don't have enough in the budget. But then we can step in and kind of help and offset that," said Mike VanSant, the group's president.

Festival officials said they hope to clear about $150,000, which in turn will be used for several other downtown events throughout the year.

Estimates for the overall economic impact of the Mudbug Madness Festival range on the low end from $2-to-4 million... to $10-15 million on the high end.

