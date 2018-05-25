NWLA man receives burns to nearly half his body

A man is recovering following an incident where 40 percent of his body was covered in burns.

Authorities were called to a fire on Murphy Road in Many.

Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers says that a man at the scene was suffering from burns on his arms and legs.

He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.