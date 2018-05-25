Subtropical Storm Alberto expected to strengthen as it moves into Gulf Of Mexico this weekend

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to become better organized and strengthen over the weekend as it tracks toward the central Gulf coast. Tropical Storm Watches are already in effect from SE Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.

As of 10pm Friday night the center of Alberto is 110 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds remain at 40 mph. The storm is moving to the east at 5 mph.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the storm northward over the next few days. The center of the storm could hit shore anywhere between southeast Louisiana and the central Florida panhandle by Monday evening with winds of 65 mph. A landfall near the Alabama/Florida border appears most likely at this time, but the eventual track could shift either east or west of there.

Alberto will begin affecting the coast well before landfall though with heavy rain and dangerous surf and rip currents likely.

The main impacts from Alberto are expected to pass east of the ArkLaTex. Futuretrack on Tuesday shows only a few showers brushing by parts of northeast Louisiana. If the forecast track shifts more to the west we could see more in the way of rain.

Even though Alberto may not have a big impact in the ArkLaTex, The StormTracker Weather Team will continue to track Alberto very closely. We make it easy to stay in the know about this tropical system.

Download the free KSLA Stormtracker 12 weather app to your smartphone

Check the weather page at KSLA.com

Follow KSLA Stormtracker 12 on Facebook and Twitter

Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV



Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.