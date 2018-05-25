Woman arrested after brief police chase in Bossier City

A woman is behind bars after she stole a car at a convenience store and then led officers on a brief chase.

Laura Dann Perez-Rosa, 36, faces multiple criminal charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.

She was arrested after Bossier City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 a.m. at the Circle K store in the 2400 block of Barksdale Blvd.

Officers tried to pull her over for a traffic stop, but she refused to pull over and led police on a pursuit that took them to the Golden Meadows subdivision.

The chase ended when the stolen car left the roadway at the dead end in the 5300 block of Foxglove Drive and stopped in a ditch.

Perez-Rosa then got out of the vehicle and ran from officers, but she was captured after a brief foot chase.

Perez-Rosa was placed into custody and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Officers booked Perez-Rosa into the Bossier City Jail and returned the stolen car to its owner.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.