ETX man indicted on 2013 murder of fiance

An East Texas man is behind bars after authorities say evidence proved he was responsible for the death of his fiancee.

Toddrick Eugene Matthews is being held without bond in connection with the 2013 murder of Sonjha Banks.

In 2013, authorities reported to the scene of a housfire on Hobbs Lane in Hooks, Texas.

Banks' body was found in the front yard of the home. Matthews told authorities that he returned home to find the house on fire and his fiance, Banks, dead in the bathtub, according to a news release from Bowie County Sheriff's Office.

However, it was apparent that Banks had obvious trauma to her face and head. Investigators determined that she died as a result of foul play and the home was intentionally burned to conceal the murder, according to a news release.

When asked, Matthews claimed that someone had robbed his home of a small safe containing $9,000 in U.S. Currency. A search of the home resulted in a substantial amount of evidence being sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory.

The case against Matthews was presented to a Bowie County Grand Jury and he was indicted for the murder of Banks on May 24. He was taken into custody on Friday, May 25.

Matthews is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

