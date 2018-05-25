First Alert: Tropical Storm Watches issued for parts of the Gulf Coast

Subtropical Storm Alberto will make continue to strengthen as it makes a run into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Subtropical Storm Alberto will continue to strengthen as it makes a run into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The latest forecast track for Alberto has shifted further east, which is a good thing for the ArkLaTex. Right now, it does not look like Alberto is going to have a major impact on the ArkLaTex. However, other parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida need to watch this storm very closely.

Alberto could make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday anywhere from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.

Heavy rain, strong winds, rips currents and rough surf will start to impact the central and eastern Gulf Coast this weekend.

Right now, it is still a little too early to tell who is going to see the brunt of Alberto. However, tropical storm conditions are possible across the central and eastern Gulf coast late this weekend through early next week.

Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches have already been issued from the southeastern Louisiana Coast to the Florida Panhandle.

The potential for heavy rain and flooding will increase across the central Gulf Coast and the southeastern United States late this weekend. Flash Flood Watches have already been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The latest run of FutureTrack shows the heaviest rain will likely fall east of the Mississippi River. The latest forecast even shows the heaviest axis of rain further east than previous runs. Widespread rainfall totals of 5" to 10" of rain will be possible across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Alberto could also bring tropical storm-force-winds to the Gulf Coast as early as Sunday. Tropical storm-force winds are wind speeds of 39 mph or greater.

The winds will increase as Alberto gets closer to making landfall late Monday into Tuesday. This is when the winds are really going to strengthen along the Gulf Coast and the probability of tropical storms winds will increase.

Even though Alberto will not have a big impact on the ArkLaTex, The StormTracker Weather Team will continue to track Alberto very closely. You can even track Alberto yourself with the StromTracker 12 Weather app.

