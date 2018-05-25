Shreveport Aquarium expecting big crowd heading into summer

The Shreveport Aquarium is gearing up for what they say will be their busiest season yet.

The aquarium opened its doors on November 1, 2017. Since then, Jake Wood, Shreveport Aquarium's Marketing Director, says they've added some new tenants.

"There's always going to be something that might be a little new during every visit it might not be major but we are dealing with live animals and it's a different experience every time you come," Wood said.

The aquarium will be open on Memorial Day. After Monday, hours will extend to 6 p.m.

"I'm so happy because Shreveport is actually having more things for kids to do, so this will be a regular vacation trip now," said visitor Veronica Seamster.

In its first six months. the aquarium's visitation numbers have been on a quite a roller coaster ride.

January 20,100

February 17,000

March 31,600

April 14,500

"That's when we have the end of the year testing, you've got the end of the year field trips, people are planning their vacations, so they tend to hold back just a little bit. Despite those numbers being a little bit down, we do see numbers that are far beyond the anticipated numbers that we had when we opened up," Wood said.

Guests say their most popular attraction is the stingrays — which quests can feel.

"It was cool... It feels like a vacuum cleaner," Gracie said

KSLA News 12's Kalie Pluchel visited the aquarium for the first time Friday. Although they're well-liked with the kids, Pluchel says she'll let her imagination play with the stingrays.

"We're a little fishy no pun intended about touching the animals here," Pluchel said.

