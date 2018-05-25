Caddo officials to appeal denial of federal disaster aid

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness wants homeowners and businesses who received damaged from the April tornadoes to report the damages if they have not done so.

Those affected by the tornado on Saturday, April 14 to report the damage if they have not already done so. The deadline to report damage locally is June 7 by calling (318) 675-2255.

According to a news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) earlier this month determined the tornado was not of the severity and magnitude for residents to qualify for supplemental federal assistance. However, city and parish officials plan to appeal that finding.

If approved, citizens would have the opportunity to get financial help to fix their homes and businesses.

“A thorough appeal will require all citizens who have sustained property damage because of this storm to report that damage to our office at (318) 675-2255 if they have not already done so,” said Sheriff Steve Prator, in a news release.

