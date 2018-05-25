Densmore sentenced to life without parole for killing child's mother

Bossier sheriff's Lt. Jonathan Jackson looks over a reciprocating saw he says was found in Haughton with apparent blood and "fleshy material" on it. (Cliff Grassmick/Daily Camera)

Adam Densmore was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing the mother of his child, Ashley Mead.

The Bossier native will serve time on the count of first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 12 years for tampering with human remains and one year for tampering with physical evidence and one year for abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say Mead, who lived in the Shreveport-Bossier area with Densmore, was killed in Boulder, Colorado in February 2017. He took her body to his parents home in Haughton, dismembered her remains and placed them in suitcases in and around the ArkLaTex.

Mead's torso was discovered in a purple suitcase inside of a dumpster behind a Walmart in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. However, all of her remains have not been found, and the rest could be anywhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma.

He will serve his time at the Colorado Department of Corrections.

